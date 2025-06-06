All Sections
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 June 2025, 07:42
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over past day
Soldier launching fire. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 993,910.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 993,910 (+1,160) military personnel;
  • 10,889 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,685 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,794 (+44) artillery systems;
  • 1,406 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,180 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 413 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 39,193 (+174) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,271 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,913 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,907 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

