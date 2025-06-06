All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts more than 120 times

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 June 2025, 09:35
Russians attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts more than 120 times
Ukrainian military. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 204 combat clashes occurred on 11 fronts and the Kursk bridgehead over the past day, with the Russians attacking the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts 122 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, nine clashes occurred over the past day in the vicinity of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Zakhidne and towards Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks were recorded over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assault in the vicinity of Zakhidne, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove and towards Holubivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 20 times. They tried to advance in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Lypove and Torske and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, three clashes occurred near Verkhnokamianske over the past day. All the Russian attempts to advance were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

On the Kramatorsk front, nine clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks in the vicinity of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 76 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka and Andriivka and towards Pokrovsk and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Rivnopil, Novosilka and Zelene Pole and towards Oleksiivka and Komar.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the Ukrainian defences eight times in the vicinity of Malynivka and near Novozlatopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russian forces attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces four times near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky and towards Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three Russian attacks.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks over the past day. The Russians also conducted 197 artillery attacks, including five from multiple-launch rocket systems, and conducted 10 airstrikes, during which they dropped 22 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting significant losses on the Russian forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the Russian offensive potential in the rear.

