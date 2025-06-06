Czechia backs new Russia sanctions amid Slovakia's recent moves

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has stated that his country will continue supporting Ukraine and push for the adoption of the 18th package of tough sanctions against Russia amid recent moves by Slovakia.

Details: Fiala said the unity of the European Union is critically important and described the recent decision by the Slovak parliament to oblige its ministers not to approve further sanctions against Russia as harmful to European security.

Quote: "With all due respect, I do not consider the Slovak Parliament’s decision helpful for Europe’s security. Czechia believes that opposing Russia’s aggressive policy is essential. EU unity, especially against Russian aggression, is crucial."

More details: The Czech prime minister reiterated that his country would continue supporting Ukraine and working towards the adoption of the 18th package of strict anti-Russian sanctions.

Background:

On 4 June, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini rejected a petition calling for a referendum on lifting sanctions against Russia.

The petition, launched by the far-right Slovak Revival Movement, gathered 400,000 signatures and was submitted in early May.

The following day, the Slovak parliament passed a resolution urging members of the government to refrain from supporting further sanctions or trade restrictions on Russia in international organisations.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico later said he would support holding such a referendum.

