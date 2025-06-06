All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine proposes expanding joint defence industry fund with US

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 6 June 2025, 10:38
Ukraine proposes expanding joint defence industry fund with US
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine proposes to expand the investment mandate of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund to support projects in the defence industry.

Source: a press release from Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy 

Details: The Ministry of Economy reported this following a meeting between Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy, and Connor Coleman, Head of Investment at the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Advertisement:

The American side expressed openness to such cooperation, given the strategic importance of this area.

Military risk insurance instruments were a separate focus of the talks. The parties agreed that this is a necessary condition for attracting private American business.

The DFC, for its part, confirmed its readiness to expand insurance programmes for companies operating in Ukraine.

"The fund's current priorities are projects in the critical raw materials, oil and gas sectors. I am confident that together we will be able to attract investment and new technologies for the effective operation of the fund," Svyrydenko said.

Background:

  • On 1 May, Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on minerals.
  • On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) ratified an agreement creating a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the US.
  • On 12 May, Zelenskyy signed the ratification of the minerals agreement with the US.
  • On 4 June, the Verkhovna Rada finally adopted a law amending the Budget Code to implement the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsUSA
Advertisement:
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
All News
weapons
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
Zelenskyy calls for 50% increase in Ukraine's joint weapons production with partners
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Ukraine's commander-in-chief briefs EU military committee chairman on situation at front line
13:45
EXPLAINERWhy power might change in the Netherlands and how that could benefit Ukraine
13:07
Ukrainian troops shoot down 33 Russian drones overnight using interceptor UAVs
12:35
EU allocates €30 million to restore water supply system in Kryvyi Rih after Kakhovka dam destruction
11:53
Number of people ready to endure war for as long as it takes increases in Ukraine – poll
11:39
15 people injured in Russian large-scale attack on Lutsk – photo
11:34
Drones target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training centre, IAEA warns of risks
11:20
Ukraine's defence forces report shortage of FPV drones – BBC
11:12
Ukraine's defence forces strike two Russian airbases overnight – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
10:57
Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: "Strange feeling the Russians don't want peace"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: