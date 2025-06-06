Drones target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training centre, IAEA warns of risks

The training centre just outside the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been targeted by drones for the fourth time this year.

Source: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); Interfax-Ukraine

Details: The IAEA team stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP heard repeated gunfire likely directed against drones attacking the plant’s training centre, followed by the sound of multiple explosions, Interfax-Ukraine says.

The team reported hearing at least five blasts between 11:30 and 13:45 on Thursday 5 June, each preceded by gunfire. No damage to the training centre has been confirmed.

Quote from Grossi: "Drones flying close to nuclear power plants could threaten their safety and security, with potentially serious consequences. As I have stated repeatedly during the war, such incidents must stop immediately."

More details: The agency noted that in mid-April this year, a drone crashed near the Zaporizhzhia NPP training facility, and in February, another UAV seriously damaged the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine’s operating nuclear power plants in the cities of Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and Pivdennoukrainsk also regularly report sightings of drones near their sites.

Background: The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported yet another drone attack near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

