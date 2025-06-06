15 people injured in Russian large-scale attack on Lutsk – photo
Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:39
A total of 15 people were injured in the Russian large-scale attack on Lutsk on the night of 5-6 June.
Source: Prosecutor General's Office
Details: The Russian army carried out a large-scale missile and UAV attack on the city of Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, on the night of 5-6 June.
The investigation revealed that 15 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. Multi-storey and residential buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings and industrial premises belonging to civilian infrastructure were damaged.
Emergency workers and public utilities are dealing with the aftermath of the attack on Lutsk.
