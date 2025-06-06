Number of casualties of Russian nighttime attack increases in Kyiv and Ternopil

Three people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June. Another 17 were injured in the capital and 11 in Ternopil, including six emergency workers.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "According to updated information, three people were killed as a result of last night's enemy attack. All of them sustained injuries in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Currently, 17 people are in hospital. Eight are receiving outpatient care."

Details: Klitschko said that the Russians had also damaged three ambulances that were responding to calls. The vehicles were damaged, but the medical personnel were not injured.

In addition, the number of those who sustained injuries as a result of the strike on Ternopil has increased – 11 people are currently known to have been injured, including six members of the State Emergency Service.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 June, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and drones. The fall of debris and strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and the metro tracks.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that three emergency workers were killed in Kyiv while clearing up after the night strikes by Russian invaders.

The Russians also attacked Ternopil. The attack damaged industrial and infrastructure facilities, leaving part of the city without electricity and with a disrupted water supply. Earlier, it was reported that 10 people were injured, including five members of the State Emergency Service.

