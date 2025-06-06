All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Number of casualties of Russian nighttime attack increases in Kyiv and Ternopil

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 June 2025, 13:47
Number of casualties of Russian nighttime attack increases in Kyiv and Ternopil
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Three people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June. Another 17 were injured in the capital and 11 in Ternopil, including six emergency workers.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "According to updated information, three people were killed as a result of last night's enemy attack. All of them sustained injuries in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Currently, 17 people are in hospital. Eight are receiving outpatient care."

Advertisement:

Details: Klitschko said that the Russians had also damaged three ambulances that were responding to calls. The vehicles were damaged, but the medical personnel were not injured.

In addition, the number of those who sustained injuries as a result of the strike on Ternopil has increased – 11 people are currently known to have been injured, including six members of the State Emergency Service.

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 June, Russian occupation forces carried out a combined attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and drones. The fall of debris and strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and the metro tracks.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that three emergency workers were killed in Kyiv while clearing up after the night strikes by Russian invaders.
  • The Russians also attacked Ternopil. The attack damaged industrial and infrastructure facilities, leaving part of the city without electricity and with a disrupted water supply. Earlier, it was reported that 10 people were injured, including five members of the State Emergency Service.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KyivTernopilRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
All News
Kyiv
Prosecutor's Office shows aftermath of Russian large-scale nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
Three emergency workers killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
RECENT NEWS
17:18
Germany's Merz: Some US lawmakers unaware of scale of Russia's rearmament – Reuters
16:56
No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight
16:53
One killed and eight injured in relentless Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
16:30
Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
15:54
To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs
15:35
Grey list for Moscow: EU plans to make transactions with Russia more difficult
15:33
EXPLAINERCould the bitcoin scandal bring down Czechia's pro-Ukraine government?
15:28
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
15:08
Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker
14:45
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian stronghold using new 100 kg projectile
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: