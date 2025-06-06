All Sections
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 6 June 2025, 13:59
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed that its forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on the night of 5-6 June 2025, targeting what it described as facilities belonging to Ukraine’s defence industry and military infrastructure.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the attack involved high-precision, long-range weapons launched from air, sea and land, as well as attack drones.

The targets, according to the ministry, included design bureaus, weapons production and repair facilities, drone assembly workshops, flight training centres and Armed Forces of Ukraine storage facilities.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Force spokesman on Operation Spider's Web: Even one aircraft lost is a major blow for Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed the attack was a response to what it called "terrorist acts by the Kyiv regime", specifically referencing Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web. The ministry asserted that "all planned targets were hit".

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 June 2025, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, with the cities of Kyiv, Ternopil, Lutsk, Chernihiv and Lviv Oblast coming under fire.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia deployed 452 aerial attack assets, including missiles and drones. Air defences downed 406 targets, with hits recorded in 13 locations and damage caused by falling debris.
  • As a result of the attack on Kyiv, three rescuers were killed, and dozens of people were injured.
  • In Kyiv Oblast, railway tracks were damaged due to the attack by Russia, forcing several trains to follow alternative routes.
  • On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider's Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation. SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that "in total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main Russian airfields were destroyed".

Russo-Ukrainian warRussiamissile strike
