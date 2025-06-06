All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Grey list for Moscow: EU plans to make transactions with Russia more difficult

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 6 June 2025, 15:35
Grey list for Moscow: EU plans to make transactions with Russia more difficult
Visa and Mastercard credit cards. Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission is considering adding Russia to its "grey list" of countries with inadequate money laundering controls.

Source: Financial Times

Details: The decision could have been announced as early as this week, but the European Commission postponed its approval at the last minute for "administrative/procedural reasons". The document is expected to be updated early next week.

Advertisement:

The addition of a country onto the list entails reputational losses and additional checks by financial institutions when processing transactions related to the relevant jurisdiction. This increases costs and complicates international cooperation.

Typically, the EU's grey list is based on the one compiled by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global money laundering watchdog. Although Russia's membership in the FATF was suspended a year after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a number of countries are still blocking its inclusion on the FATF list itself.

The previous version of the EU list, seen by the FT, included Algeria, Angola, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, and Venezuela. The exclusions of Barbados, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Panama, Senegal, Uganda and the UAE were also planned. However, the vote did not take place: the Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals opposed the exclusion of the UAE, and the Spanish conservatives opposed lifting oversight of Gibraltar.

MEPs say that the inclusion of Russia on the list could help to pass the document as a whole. The European Parliament can only support or reject the list in its entirety, without amendments.

Meanwhile, the UAE authorities say that the issue of money laundering should not affect trade negotiations with the EU, which began in May. Brussels is under pressure as the UAE has an 18-month deadline to complete the negotiations.

Spain, in turn, insists on keeping Gibraltar on the "grey list" to strengthen its position in negotiations with the UK over the territory's post-Brexit status.

Background: At the FATF’s meeting on 21-25 October, they upheld their decision to suspend Russia's membership in the organisation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURussia
Advertisement:
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
All News
EU
EU allocates €30 million to restore water supply system in Kryvyi Rih after Kakhovka dam destruction
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
EU extends suspension of Ukrainian steel and iron import restrictions for 3 years
RECENT NEWS
18:32
Russia injures two State Emergency Service press officers in Kyiv on Ukraine's Journalist Day
18:11
Ukraine completes preparations to join EU's roam like at home zone
18:03
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
17:38
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
17:18
Germany's Merz: Some US lawmakers unaware of scale of Russia's rearmament – Reuters
17:00
Russian automaker Lada sales plummet amid market downturn
16:56
No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight
16:53
One killed and eight injured in relentless Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
16:30
Ukraine's state hydropower operator plans post-war recovery of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam
15:54
To their wedding song: Ukrainian veteran dances with wife for first time since losing both legs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: