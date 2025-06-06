All Sections
Anastasiia BolshakovaFriday, 6 June 2025, 17:38
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
The Hryhorii Skovoroda Central Library in the Solomianskyi district, Kyiv

A large-scale Russian attack damaged the Hryhorii Skovoroda District Library in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Ihor Stepurin, executive director of the Ukrainian Publishers Association

Quote: "Without exaggeration, the best district library in Kyiv has been severely damaged in today's attack on the Ukrainian capital."

Details: The blast wave damaged the facade of the building and blew out windows and doors. The library noted that there were no casualties among the staff. The books also remained intact.

 
The aftermath of the Russian nighttime attack in the Solomyanskyi district
Photo: PEN Ukraine

"The aftermath is being dealt with. Emergency workers, local authorities, utility workers, volunteers and many caring people are working together in a coordinated and friendly manner! A headquarters for assisting those affected has been set up in the library," the library staff said.

Moreover, the nighttime attack damaged the facade of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, located near the Motherland Monument.

 
Damage to the facade of the museum
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II

Russia attacked Ukraine with 452 aerial assets, specifically missiles and drones. Ukrainian air defences downed 406 Russian targets, but hits and debris fall were recorded in 13 locations.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

 
Damage to the museum's façade
Photo: National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II

About the Hryhorii Skovoroda Library

The library was established in 1946 and occupied two rooms with an area of 18 sq m in the House of Culture in Chokolivka, a historic area of Kyiv. At that time, the library's collection consisted of 4,000 copies.

In 1950, the library relocated to new premises on Shosta Nova Street, occupying 175 sq m on the ground floor of the Miskbud student accommodation. In 1953, the street was renamed Osvita Street.

During their studies, prominent Ukrainian historical figures such as Vasyl Symonenko, Borys Oliinyk, Ivan Dziuba, Mykola Som, Anatol Perepadia, Ivan Spodarenko, Tamara Kolomiets, Volodymyr Kolomiets and many others visited the library.

From 1955 to 2023, the library bore the name of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. However, a year after the full-scale invasion began, it was renamed in honour of the philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda.

