Finland urges Russia to agree to unconditional ceasefire after latest attacks on Ukraine
Friday, 6 June 2025, 19:53
Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, holding the OSCE presidency in 2025, has called on Russia to implement an "unconditional ceasefire" following the latest large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities.
Source: Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The ministry highlighted that Russia’s attacks on Kyiv and other cities resulted in the death of "dozens of people, including employees of Ukraine's emergency services, amid ongoing talks".
"Our thoughts are with their loved ones. We urge Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire," it said.
Background:
- UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Russia’s large-scale attack targeting Ukraine on the night of 5-6 June 2025, describing Moscow’s actions as "barbaric".
- EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová shared her personal experience of the night under Russian attack in Kyiv, when she and her brother sought safety in a shelter.
- Following another large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to intensify pressure on Moscow to end the war of aggression.
