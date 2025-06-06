Dozens more Ukrainians from abroad join ranks of Ukrainian Legion

Several dozen more Ukrainians living abroad have joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces under contract and will be trained in Poland.

Source: recruitment centre at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Details: Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruitment centre at Ukraine’s Consulate General in Lublin, told Ukrinform that on 6 June, the fourth and largest group of Ukrainian volunteers living abroad signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Among the dozens of volunteers are Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Moldova and Czechia.

The group consists of both men and women, with over 20% aged between 18 and 24.

Young candidates are most often drawn to departments working with unmanned systems. Women typically apply for medical or communications roles. Among men over 40, many prefer positions as mechanics or drivers.

After signing their contracts, the volunteers will undergo 45 days of general military training in Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship, followed by specialised training elsewhere.

Background:

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion from Ukrainians who had recently lived and worked abroad was announced in July 2024, and the first volunteers signed contracts in November. Poland’s support in training these volunteers is part of a bilateral security agreement with Kyiv. Legion volunteers can sign contracts for one year, three years, or until the end of martial law.

The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces last November, the second in January this year and the third in late February.

