Russia bombards Kharkiv using various weapons for an hour

Russian troops attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with various types of weapons on the evening of 6 June.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy had attacked Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.

Early reports indicate that, over the past hour, Russia has struck the city with a missile, two guided aerial bombs and a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system."

Details: No casualties have been reported so far.

