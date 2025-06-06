All Sections
Russia bombards Kharkiv using various weapons for an hour

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 June 2025, 21:26

Russian troops attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with various types of weapons on the evening of 6 June.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy had attacked Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.

Early reports indicate that, over the past hour, Russia has struck the city with a missile, two guided aerial bombs and a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system."

Details: No casualties have been reported so far. 

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 30 times, injuring civilian
Skovoroda Library in Kyiv damaged in nighttime Russian attack – photo
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
