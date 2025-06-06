Netherlands sets departure deadline for foreigners who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion
The Dutch government has set a final deadline to leave the country for third-country citizens who came to the Netherlands from Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.
Source: European Pravda citing a statement by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND)
Details: IND wrote that as of 4 September 2025, third-country citizens who entered the Netherlands from Ukraine will no longer be entitled to temporary protection and will have four weeks to leave the country.
Reports indicated that nearly 1,000 people will be affected. They will receive a letter with all the relevant information next week.
"Unless they have a residence permit, a pending asylum procedure or have applied for a regular residence permit before 4 September," the statement noted as to the exceptions to this deadline.
Background:
- In April, reports from the Netherlands suggested that the government may stop granting asylum to third-country citizens coming from Ukraine after fleeing Russia's full-scale invasion, such as students and migrant workers.
- In total, over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to the Netherlands since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The government has previously acknowledged that there is insufficient space for their resettlement.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!