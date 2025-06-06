Netherlands sets departure deadline for foreigners who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion

The Dutch government has set a final deadline to leave the country for third-country citizens who came to the Netherlands from Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Source: European Pravda citing a statement by the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND)

Details: IND wrote that as of 4 September 2025, third-country citizens who entered the Netherlands from Ukraine will no longer be entitled to temporary protection and will have four weeks to leave the country.

Advertisement:

Reports indicated that nearly 1,000 people will be affected. They will receive a letter with all the relevant information next week.

"Unless they have a residence permit, a pending asylum procedure or have applied for a regular residence permit before 4 September," the statement noted as to the exceptions to this deadline.

Background:

In April, reports from the Netherlands suggested that the government may stop granting asylum to third-country citizens coming from Ukraine after fleeing Russia's full-scale invasion, such as students and migrant workers.

In total, over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to the Netherlands since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The government has previously acknowledged that there is insufficient space for their resettlement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!