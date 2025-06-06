Ukrainian Muzychuk wins Norway Chess tournament

Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk has secured victory at the Norway Chess tournament.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainian drew twice with Indian player Vaishali Rameshbabu in the 10th round. Muzychuk was close to winning the main game, but Vaishali managed to push the game into an Armageddon, which also failed to produce a winner.

Muzychuk scored 16.5 points, making her unreachable by her closest pursuer Koneru Humpy, who has 15 points.

According to the rules, participants received three points for a win in a classical game. In the event of a draw, an Armageddon game was played (10 and 7 minutes with an increment of 1 second per move after move 41). A draw plus a win in Armageddon awarded one and a half points, while a draw plus a loss in the additional game gave half a point.

It is also worth noting that Muzychuk has risen to fifth place in the Elo rating thanks to her recent victories, behind only a group of four Chinese players led by Wenjun.

Across 10 rounds, Muzychuk has not suffered any defeats, winning two games outright, drawing eight times and winning five games in Armageddon.

Background: Muzychuk won a stage of the FIDE Grand Prix, but this did not help her qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

