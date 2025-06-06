All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Muzychuk wins Norway Chess tournament

Oleksandr BulavaFriday, 6 June 2025, 21:59
Ukrainian Muzychuk wins Norway Chess tournament
Anna Muzychuk. Photo: Norway Chess

Ukrainian chess player Anna Muzychuk has secured victory at the Norway Chess tournament.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainian drew twice with Indian player Vaishali Rameshbabu in the 10th round. Muzychuk was close to winning the main game, but Vaishali managed to push the game into an Armageddon, which also failed to produce a winner.

Advertisement:

Muzychuk scored 16.5 points, making her unreachable by her closest pursuer Koneru Humpy, who has 15 points.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Norway Chess (@norway_chess)

According to the rules, participants received three points for a win in a classical game. In the event of a draw, an Armageddon game was played (10 and 7 minutes with an increment of 1 second per move after move 41). A draw plus a win in Armageddon awarded one and a half points, while a draw plus a loss in the additional game gave half a point.

It is also worth noting that Muzychuk has risen to fifth place in the Elo rating thanks to her recent victories, behind only a group of four Chinese players led by Wenjun.

Across 10 rounds, Muzychuk has not suffered any defeats, winning two games outright, drawing eight times and winning five games in Armageddon.

Background: Muzychuk won a stage of the FIDE Grand Prix, but this did not help her qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportNorway
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
Trump: Ukraine provoked Russian strikes
Zelenskyy seeks to meet with Trump on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit
All News
sport
Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
Ukrainian gymnast Nazar Chepurnyi wins bronze at European Championships
RECENT NEWS
11:34
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
11:11
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
10:48
Zelenskyy responds to Trump: We are not children in park with Putin, he is murderer
10:22
Russian attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 9 people – photo
09:55
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
09:30
French defence minister announces drone production in Ukraine – Le Monde
09:12
Young couple killed in Russian 6 June attack on Lutsk – photo, video
09:08
Russia launches 215 UAVs and missiles to attack Ukraine overnight
08:45
Baltic states issue statement supporting Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
08:28
Two women injured and infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Dnipro – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: