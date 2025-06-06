All Sections
Russian drone drops explosive on ambulance in Kherson Oblast, injuring medics – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 6 June 2025, 22:20
A damaged ambulance. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked an ambulance which was responding to a call with a drone on 6 June, injuring medics. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have attacked an ambulance which was responding to a call with a drone in the Bilozerka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Two medical workers were injured when explosive devices were dropped from the UAV."

 
An ambulance damaged by the explosive devices
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The medics suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries and concussion. They were both hospitalised. 

