Russian drone drops explosive on ambulance in Kherson Oblast, injuring medics – photo
Friday, 6 June 2025, 22:20
Russian troops attacked an ambulance which was responding to a call with a drone on 6 June, injuring medics.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians have attacked an ambulance which was responding to a call with a drone in the Bilozerka hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
"Two medical workers were injured when explosive devices were dropped from the UAV."
Details: The medics suffered blast and traumatic brain injuries and concussion. They were both hospitalised.
