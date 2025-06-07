All Sections
Young couple killed in Russian 6 June attack on Lutsk – photo, video

Alyona PavliukSaturday, 7 June 2025, 09:12
Young couple killed in Russian 6 June attack on Lutsk – photo, video
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Lutsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A young couple who were planning to get married were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: Roman Kravchuk, a member of the Lutsk City Council, and Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Mykola and Ivanna lived on the seventh floor of the building that was hit.

"Their car is parked next to the building, but they are not answering their phones. We were hoping for a miracle... But, sadly, they were killed by Russian terrorists…" Kravchuk said.

The couple had been planning to get married soon.

 
Mykola and Ivanna
Photo: Roma Kravchuk on Facebook

"After the strike, their apartment, bedroom, and all the floors collapsed, and their bodies ended up in the basement of the building," reported Volodymyr Mykolaichuk, a journalist for the newscast, from the scene.

Mykola's body was found on 6 June. Ivanna's body was found only at 04:15 on 7 June.

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk also showed what was left of the building's entrance after the Russian attack.

Background:

  • On 6 June, Russians struck Lutsk with drones and missiles. A residential building was hit and partially destroyed.
  • As a result of the attack, 30 people were injured. Emergency workers from the neighbouring Rivne Oblast arrived to help clear the rubble.

