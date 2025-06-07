All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

French defence minister announces drone production in Ukraine – Le Monde

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 June 2025, 09:30
French defence minister announces drone production in Ukraine – Le Monde
UAV. Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu has stated that a French car manufacturer, in cooperation with a defence company, will launch drone production in Ukraine.

Source: Le Monde; European Pravda

Details: French car and defence companies will manufacture drones on Ukrainian territory. Lecornu considers this a "mutually beneficial" partnership with Kyiv.

Advertisement:

"We are launching an entirely new partnership, under which a major French car company will join forces with a small or medium-sized French defence business to establish production lines in Ukraine for manufacturing drones," he said.

He did not specify the type of drones but noted they would be used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Lecornu also mentioned that these drones would be available to French armed forces so they "maintain constant tactical and operational training that corresponds to the realities" of the war in Ukraine.

He said that Ukraine would provide feedback on the use of these drones in combat conditions.

"There is no need to ask French citizens to work on the production line in Ukraine," Lecornu emphasised.

He added that Ukrainians are "better than us at developing drones and, most importantly, at forming the doctrine of their application".

Background

  • On 5 June, Ukrainian and French defence ministers discussed possibilities for joint weapons production for the needs of Ukraine's defence forces during a meeting in Brussels.
  • Ukraine and its partner countries decided to establish a mechanism for defence production, according to an agreement reached at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format) held on 4 June at NATO headquarters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesweaponsaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
Trump: Ukraine provoked Russian strikes
Zelenskyy seeks to meet with Trump on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit
All News
drones
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
Ukrainian troops shoot down 33 Russian drones overnight using interceptor UAVs
Ukraine's defence forces report shortage of FPV drones – BBC
RECENT NEWS
11:34
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
11:11
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
10:48
Zelenskyy responds to Trump: We are not children in park with Putin, he is murderer
10:22
Russian attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 9 people – photo
09:55
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
09:30
French defence minister announces drone production in Ukraine – Le Monde
09:12
Young couple killed in Russian 6 June attack on Lutsk – photo, video
09:08
Russia launches 215 UAVs and missiles to attack Ukraine overnight
08:45
Baltic states issue statement supporting Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
08:28
Two women injured and infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Dnipro – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: