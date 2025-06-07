All Sections
Ukraine needs to prepare for increase in number of Russian drones during attacks – Air Force

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 7 June 2025, 13:08
Ukraine needs to prepare for increase in number of Russian drones during attacks – Air Force
Yurii Ihnat. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine should be prepared for a further increase in the number of Russian drones during attacks, in particular, up to 1,000 Russian drones in a single attack.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

"We need to be ready for an increase [in the number of drones during attack - ed.] because this is the tendency," Yurii Ihnat said.

Details: Ihnat said that Russia is already using up to 500 drones per night and that thousands of drones at once are likely.

Quote from Ihnat: "It is possible to talk about 1,000 [Russian drones – ed.], but for now we have what I mentioned regarding these dates [previous large-scale attacks - ed.]. The enemy is already deploying up to 500 [drones per night – ed.]."

Background:

  • The Russians launched 215 aerial attack assets to strike Ukraine on the night of 6-7 June, with 174 of them failing to reach their targets.
  • On the night of 31 May–1 June, Russia attacked Ukraine with a record 479 aerial weapons. Air defences destroyed three Russian cruise missiles and 210 drones, while 172 UAVs disappeared from radar.

