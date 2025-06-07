Three civilians killed in Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo

Russian forces killed three people in an attack on Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 June 2025.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The authorities report that Russian forces killed two people and damaged two houses in the settlement of Yablunivka in the Illinivka hromada. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Another person was killed in Kostiantynivka.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

A resident was injured in Pokrovsk and a farm building was damaged by an FPV drone.

Additionally, information has been confirmed about a resident of Rubtsi in the Lyman hromada, who was killed the previous day.

Background: On 6 June 2025, Russian troops killed two and injured nine people in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast.

