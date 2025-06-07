All Sections
Injured State Emergency Service workers share photos from hospital and talk about their condition

Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 7 June 2025, 14:43
Employees of the State Emergency Service press service in Kyiv were injured during the Russian attack. Photo: @petrovp.photo/Instagram

Injured press officers of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv have shown photos from hospital. On the night of 6 June, they were injured in a repeat Russian attack on the site of another strike.

Source: Photos from the medical facility were posted on social media by Pavlo Petrov, the injured spokesperson of the SES

Details: In the photo, he and his colleague Inna Zhelnyk are lying in hospital beds. Pavlo has scratches on his face.

"These photos are probably a little different from what you are used to seeing on my account, but that’s that. We are alive, and that is the main thing. As for the rest, it’ll get better, it’ll heal," wrote the press officer.

The State Emergency Service employee said that phones, cameras and bulletproof vests of his colleague Inna were left at the site of the Russian attack, so they will have to restore their mobile numbers.

Photographer and editor-in-chief of Frontliner Andrii Dubchak has launched a fundraiser to help the wounded Pavlo Petrov.

Background:

  • On the night of 5-6 June, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities with 452 air weapons. The strike resulted in 13 hits and debris falling.
  • In Ternopil, 10 people were injured in the attack, including 5 emergency workers. Russia also struck Lviv, Chernihiv and Lutsk, where 30 people were injured and two more were killed.
  • Three State Emergency Service workers were killed while clearing up the aftermath of the night strikes on the capital, working under fire. Nine more of their colleagues were injured.

