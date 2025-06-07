Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released a video from Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), showcasing the full flight path of one of the FPV drones from its launch from the roof of the mobile wooden cabin used to transport it to the UAV’s strike on a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at Belaya airfield in Irkutsk Oblast (Russia).

Dearils: The SSU reported that the video captures the drone travelling a significant distance, entering the airfield’s territory unimpeded, where smoke was already rising from another aircraft that had already been struck.

On 1 June 2025, the SSU conducted strikes on four Russian military airfields: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Ivanovo Severny in Ivanovo Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast and Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast. These airfields housed Russian strategic aviation used to attack Ukrainian cities.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the operation, codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), caused over US$7 billion in damage, destroying or damaging 41 aircraft, including A-50 early warning planes, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, Tu-160 bombers, An-12 transport planes and Il-78 refuelling tankers.

The North Atlantic Alliance hailed Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on operation Spider's Web, stated that the special services used exclusively Ukrainian weapons and did not use equipment from an allyʼs arsenal.

