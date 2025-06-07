All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 June 2025, 16:22
Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video
Screenshot

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released a video from Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), showcasing the full flight path of one of the FPV drones from its launch from the roof of the mobile wooden cabin used to transport it to the UAV’s strike on a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at Belaya airfield in Irkutsk Oblast (Russia).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Dearils: The SSU reported that the video captures the drone travelling a significant distance, entering the airfield’s territory unimpeded, where smoke was already rising from another aircraft that had already been struck.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the SSU conducted strikes on four Russian military airfields: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Ivanovo Severny in Ivanovo Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast and Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast. These airfields housed Russian strategic aviation used to attack Ukrainian cities.
  • Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the operation, codenamed Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web"), caused over US$7 billion in damage, destroying or damaging 41 aircraft, including A-50 early warning planes, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, Tu-160 bombers, An-12 transport planes and Il-78 refuelling tankers.
  • The North Atlantic Alliance hailed Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on operation Spider's Web, stated that the special services used exclusively Ukrainian weapons and did not use equipment from an allyʼs arsenal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkraineRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
Six workers trapped under rubble in Kharkiv following Russian strike
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Su-35 fighter jet downed in Russia
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Car bomb targets prosecutor in Dnipro, Russian agents detained – photos
Zelenskyy on Operation Spider's Web: I aimed to use only our weapons
Zelenskyy: There would have been no Spider's Web if Russia had agreed to ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
17:45
Czech president calls for efforts to end Ukraine war and safeguard Europe
16:57
Three civilians wounded in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast
16:53
Ukraine rejects claims of delaying exchange of soldiers' bodies, calls out Russian disinformation
16:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
16:36
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister
16:22
Operation Spider's Web: Ukraine's Security Service releases video of drone striking Russian strategic bomber – video
15:58
Car bomb targets prosecutor in Dnipro, Russian agents detained – photos
15:51
Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 22 injured, including baby and teenager
15:25
Ukraine denies Russian claims of postponed prisoner exchange and body repatriation
14:43
Injured State Emergency Service workers share photos from hospital and talk about their condition
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: