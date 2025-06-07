All Sections
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 7 June 2025, 16:36
Sanctions must force Putin to negotiate, says Finnish prime minister
Petteri Orpo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has urged the US administration to swiftly implement tougher sanctions against Russia to compel Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to engage in peace negotiations.

Source: Yle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "I hope that the United States will do this as soon as possible and in full," Orpo said.

He described the sanctions package proposed by US Senator Lindsey Graham as "very strong" and urged its prompt adoption.

"We have to find a solution now," he added.

Orpo expressed hope that the United States would decide on the sanctions without delay, stating: "We must force Putin to sit at the negotiating table."

He noted that the European Union is doing everything possible to support this effort.

Background:

  • On 1 April 2025, US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
  • The bill also received bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, where a companion bill has 33 co-sponsors.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the final decision on any potential tightening of sanctions against Russia would be made by Trump.
  • Media reports suggest that the Trump administration urged Graham to soften the sanctions against Russia in the bill, which has overwhelming support in the Senate.

