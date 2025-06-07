Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium

Foreign Minister AndriI Sybiha has instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium to closely monitor the investigation into the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens – a mother, 46, and her 6-year-old daughter – in the Belgian town of Haasrode.

Details: Consular officers are already in contact with the victims’ relatives, as well as local police and prosecutors. The bodies of the two victims were discovered during a fire at a residential building.

Quote: "The circumstances of the deaths and the causes of the incident are being established. The Leuven prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings, and investigative actions are ongoing. Ukrainian diplomats will continue to provide necessary consular assistance and keep the public informed about the progress of the investigation."

As reported, two Ukrainians – a 46-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter – have been found dead in a residential building in the Belgian town of Haasrode. Both victims had stab wounds and the crime scene had been deliberately set on fire.

Background

In April 2024, two Ukrainian servicemen aged 38 and 24, were killed in Murnau, Germany, while recovering from injuries in Bavaria.

The prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the double homicide. The husband of the deceased woman is presently fighting in Ukraine.

A 58-year-old Russian man who murdered two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Munich.

