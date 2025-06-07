Three civilians wounded in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Three civilians were injured in a Russian drone attack on the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast on 7 June 2025.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The incident occurred at around 13:00 in the village of Staryi Saltiv.

Advertisement:

Preliminary reports indicate that a Lancet kamikaze drone struck the ground between a shop and a church, damaging several cars.

The explosion injured two women, aged 46 and 52, and one man. The victims were taken to hospital.

The prosecutor’s office has classified the incident as a war crime under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with prosecutors and the police documenting the crimes committed by Russian forces.

Background: On the night of 6-7 June 2025, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided bombs and missiles, killing three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!