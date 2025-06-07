Latvian foreign minister reacts to recent Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 19:53
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, emphasising Ukraine’s right to self-defence in response to the latest strikes.
Source: Baiba Braže on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
She noted that Russia bombs civilians in Ukraine every night.
Advertisement:
Quote: "Night by night Russia continues bombing civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, cities and villages. Emergency workers, women, children, hospitals, shopping malls. Ukraine has all the rights for self-defence and taking out military targets and objects, and enabling infrastructure."
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 June 2025, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided bombs and missiles, killing three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.
- US President Donald Trump claimed that the special operation Spider’s Web, conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine to destroy Russian strategic aircraft, prompted Moscow’s latest attacks.
- US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg suggested that Ukraine’s special operation could serve as an impetus for peace negotiations.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!