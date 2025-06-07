Latvian foreign minister reacts to recent Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has condemned Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine, emphasising Ukraine’s right to self-defence in response to the latest strikes.

Source: Baiba Braže on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

She noted that Russia bombs civilians in Ukraine every night.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Night by night Russia continues bombing civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, cities and villages. Emergency workers, women, children, hospitals, shopping malls. Ukraine has all the rights for self-defence and taking out military targets and objects, and enabling infrastructure."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!