People killed in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Oblasts

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a local resident has been killed in a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs. In Kherson Oblast, a woman has been killed and two other people have been injured in a Russian attack on Bilozerka.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Sad news from the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. A local resident was killed in a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs... [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Five houses and a kindergarten were damaged."

Quote from Prokudin: "An hour ago, the Russians attacked Bilozerka with artillery. Unfortunately, as a result of the shelling, a 72-year-old woman who was in her house at the time of the attack sustained fatal injuries...

Two people were also injured in the attack. A 49-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries and concussions. The victim also sustained shrapnel wounds to his head, torso, arms and legs. The ambulance crew treated them both on the spot. They refused hospitalisation."

