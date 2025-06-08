Buildings deconstructed at site of Russian strike in Kyiv – photo

Rescue workers have dismantled building structures in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv after a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

Details: In an evening post on 7 June, the emergency service noted that "emergency and restoration work has been suspended in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv".

Quote: "The building structures have been dismantled. Since the beginning of the work, 1,920 tonnes of garbage and building structures have been removed."

Aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The State Emergency Service in Kyiv also reported that a total of 134 rescue workers and 50 pieces of equipment were engaged to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Further work will resume on Sunday, the statement added.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the capital of Ukraine suffered another large-scale Russian attack. As a result of falling debris and direct hits, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and subway tracks were damaged. Four people were killed and 20 were injured.

