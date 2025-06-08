All Sections
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 03:12
Emergency workers. Photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, offered his thoughts on the reason behind the large-scale Russian attacks on Kharkiv on 7 June.

Source: Syniehubov in a comment to Suspilne

Quote: "Russian forces cannot accept defeats on the battlefield and increasingly commit acts of terror against our local population. They also target businesses, unable to accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv. The energy sector is the primary target, but our Armed Forces are actively countering these efforts."

Background: 

  • On the night of 6-7 June 2025, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Kharkiv using kamikaze drones, guided bombs and missiles, killing three people and injuring 22, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby.
  • At around 17:35, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs, killing a 30-year-old Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) employee. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that over 40 people were wounded in the attacks.
  • One of the wounded from the 7 June guided aerial bomb strike later died in hospital, bringing the death toll to four, with two others in critical condition.

