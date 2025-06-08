All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Continued Ukraine-Russia negotiations are vital for lasting peace, US state secretary says

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 04:10
Continued Ukraine-Russia negotiations are vital for lasting peace, US state secretary says
Continued Ukraine-Russia negotiations are vital for lasting peace, US state secretary says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasised the importance of ongoing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a lasting peace, during a discussion with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Source: State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce 

Quote: "Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace."

Advertisement:

Rubio and Barrot also discussed the situation in the Middle East, including US support for Israel’s efforts against Hamas and measures to prevent Iran from developing or obtaining nuclear weapons.

Background: Following a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the parties have reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
Poland's newly elected president says he is currently against Ukraine's accession to EU
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
All News
USA
Trump seeks to weaken Senator Lindsey Graham's devastating Russia sanctions bill – WSJ
Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: "Strange feeling the Russians don't want peace"
Ukraine proposes expanding joint defence industry fund with US
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast
09:49
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10
09:07
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
08:45
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
08:28
Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June
07:56
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack
07:40
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
07:08
Drone attack forces Moscow airports to suspend operations
05:42
Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo
05:22
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: