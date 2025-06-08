Continued Ukraine-Russia negotiations are vital for lasting peace, US state secretary says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasised the importance of ongoing direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to achieve a lasting peace, during a discussion with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Source: State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Quote: "Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace."

Rubio and Barrot also discussed the situation in the Middle East, including US support for Israel’s efforts against Hamas and measures to prevent Iran from developing or obtaining nuclear weapons.

Background: Following a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Monday 2 June, the parties have reached an agreement on the next prisoner exchange, which will involve seriously wounded and young soldiers.

