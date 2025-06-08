Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo

The Russians struck a house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an FPV drone on the night of 7-8 June, injuring a 63-year-old man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russians attacked a house in Prymorsk, Stepnohirsk hromada, with an FPV drone. The building burned down completely. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The injured man was taken to hospital.

