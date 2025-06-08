Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
Sunday, 8 June 2025, 07:40
Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers, an aircraft, two air defence systems and seven tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 996,150 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 10,911 (+7) tanks;
- 22,748 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,892 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,410 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,183 (+2) air defence systems;
- 414 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 39,651 (+158) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,315 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 51,225 (+146) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,911 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
