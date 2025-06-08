All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 07:40
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
Ukrainian military. Stock photo: General Staff

Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers, an aircraft, two air defence systems and seven tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 996,150 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 10,911 (+7) tanks;
  • 22,748 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,892 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,410 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,183 (+2)  air defence systems;
  • 414 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 39,651 (+158) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,315 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 51,225 (+146) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,911 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
Poland's newly elected president says he is currently against Ukraine's accession to EU
Zelenskyy: Over 40 injured in Kharkiv, these are not "retaliatory" strikes
Operation Spider's Web: Germany estimates that Ukraine damaged 10% of Russian strategic aircraft
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to murder of wife and daughter of Ukrainian serviceman in Belgium
All News
Casualties
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over past day
Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
10:50
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast
09:49
Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast kill 1 civilian and injure 10
09:07
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
08:45
Russian forces occupy Loknia in Sumy Oblast, DeepState reports
08:28
Russia kills 5 civilians in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on 7 June
07:56
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack
07:40
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day
07:08
Drone attack forces Moscow airports to suspend operations
05:42
Russians hit house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with FPV drone, injuring one man – photo
05:22
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: