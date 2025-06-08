Russia loses 1,120 soldiers and aircraft over past day

Russia has lost 1,120 soldiers, an aircraft, two air defence systems and seven tanks over the past day.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 996,150 (+1,120) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,911 (+7) tanks;

tanks; 22,748 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,892 (+42) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,410 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,183 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 414 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

fixed-wing aircraft; 337 (+0) helicopters;

39,651 (+158) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,315 (+7) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

51,225 (+146) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,911 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

