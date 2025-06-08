All Sections
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 07:56
Russia claims to have intercepted over 60 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack
Ukrainian drone. Stock photo: Militarnyi

Russia has claimed that its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Russian territory and occupied Crimea between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, 7–8 June 2025.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "From 23:00 Moscow time on 7 June to 07:30 Moscow time on 8 June, air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 61 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles."

The ministry reported that the drones were allegedly downed over Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tula, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea. No casualties or damage were reported, and these claims remain unverified by independent sources, with Ukraine not officially confirming its involvement.

