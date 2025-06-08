Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine

On the night of 7–8 June 2025, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including decoy drones, an Oniks anti-ship missile and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that 40 Shahed-type UAVs were neutralised: 22 were shot down using fire weapons, and 18 disappeared from radar. The primary targets were Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, with strikes recorded at five locations.

