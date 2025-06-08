All Sections
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 09:07
Oniks missile. Photo: TASS

On the night of 7–8 June 2025, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including decoy drones, an Oniks anti-ship missile and two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that 40 Shahed-type UAVs were neutralised: 22 were shot down using fire weapons, and 18 disappeared from radar. The primary targets were Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, with strikes recorded at five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair defencedrones
