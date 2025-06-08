All Sections
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 10:50
Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast
Lancet drone. Photo: TASS

A Russian drone attack on the Nedryhailiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on 8 June 2025 injured a 28-year-old pregnant woman and another 43-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The attack, reportedly carried out with a Lancet kamikaze drone, also damaged cars and shops.

A separate drone attack targeted civilians in the Esman hromada of Shostka district, injuring a 60-year-old man.

Background: Analysts from DeepState previously reported that Russian forces occupied the village of Loknia in Sumy Oblast, though this information is yet to be officially confirmed by Ukraine’s General Staff.

