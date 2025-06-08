Pregnant woman injured in Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast

A Russian drone attack on the Nedryhailiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on 8 June 2025 injured a 28-year-old pregnant woman and another 43-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The attack, reportedly carried out with a Lancet kamikaze drone, also damaged cars and shops.

Advertisement:

A separate drone attack targeted civilians in the Esman hromada of Shostka district, injuring a 60-year-old man.

Background: Analysts from DeepState previously reported that Russian forces occupied the village of Loknia in Sumy Oblast, though this information is yet to be officially confirmed by Ukraine’s General Staff.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!