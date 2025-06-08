All Sections
Lithuanian president criticises German chancellor for inaction on Russia

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 8 June 2025, 15:38
Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has criticised Western leaders, in particular German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, for not fulfilling threats of sanctions against Russia for the war it unleashed in Ukraine.

Source: Nausėda in an interview with German tabloid Bild, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: When asked if Merz undermined the credibility of Europe, Nausėda replied: "Of course. It’s a problem".

Quote: "And this affects not only the credibility of our sanctions, but also the credibility of all our measures against Russia and our support for Ukraine."

More details: After a visit to Kyiv last month, Merz, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, called on Russia to agree to a 30-day truce.

The leaders threatened sanctions in case of refusal. Russia ignored the call, but no new sanctions followed.

"We have often stated that we will support Ukraine and supply combat aircraft, long-range missiles and ammunition," Nausėda added. "But we are not able to fulfil these promises." 

Nausėda emphasised that Ukrainians need equipment and ammunition now, not tomorrow.

Background: 

  • After talks with US President Donald Trump, Merz emphasised the shared responsibility of Berlin and Washington to increase pressure on Russia.
  • During the meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, Merz avoided direct confrontation with the US president but gently emphasised that Germany stands with Ukraine.

