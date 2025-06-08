All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video

Volodymyr MaksymenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 16:52
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video
Taisiia Onofriichuk. Photo: Maksym Pidopryhora

Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has concluded her performances at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, winning her fourth medal of the competition.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Onofriichuk, 17, ranked third in the ribbon routine, trailing silver medallist Sumkin Meital Maayan by 0.050 points.

Advertisement:

Final results of the European Championship ribbon routine:

  1. Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) – 30.650
  2. Sumkin Meital Maayan (Israel) – 29.550
  3. Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) – 29.500

At this championship, the Ukrainian athlete also won a bronze medal in the hoop routine and a silver medal in the clubs event.

Background: Earlier, Onofriichuk claimed gold in the individual all-around at the European Championship.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: We're very close to point when Russia can be forced to end this war
Russian retaliation for Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web yet to come, US officials say
Russian attacks kill 6 and injure 44 in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian forces launch 49 drones and 3 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine
Russians can't accept that people continue to live and work in Kharkiv – Kharkiv Oblast head
Poland's president-elect says he is currently against Ukraine joining EU
All News
sport
Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk wins Norway Chess Women tournament
Ukrainian eSports team withdraws from major tournament sponsored by Russian bookmaker
Ukrainian Svitolina stuns world number four to reach Roland Garros quarter finals
RECENT NEWS
18:54
Russia begins building pumping station to restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
18:27
Zelenskyy: We're very close to point when Russia can be forced to end this war
18:05
Zelenskyy: US has sent 20,000 missiles bound for Ukraine to Middle East instead
18:01
"One of the best": Ukrainian drone operator Kateryna "Meow" Troian killed in action
17:46
Zelenskyy outlines scenario in which Putin could win war
17:26
Slovak PM threatens to block EU sanctions against Russia if they harm national interests
17:01
Finland to raise defence spending by billions of euros amid Russian threat
16:53
No grounds for evacuation from Sumy at present, say local authorities
16:52
Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video
16:02
Body repatriation scheduled for next week, says Ukraine's spy chief
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: