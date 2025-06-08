Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video
Sunday, 8 June 2025, 16:52
Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has concluded her performances at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, winning her fourth medal of the competition.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: Onofriichuk, 17, ranked third in the ribbon routine, trailing silver medallist Sumkin Meital Maayan by 0.050 points.
Final results of the European Championship ribbon routine:
- Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) – 30.650
- Sumkin Meital Maayan (Israel) – 29.550
- Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) – 29.500
At this championship, the Ukrainian athlete also won a bronze medal in the hoop routine and a silver medal in the clubs event.
Background: Earlier, Onofriichuk claimed gold in the individual all-around at the European Championship.
