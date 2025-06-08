Ukraine's Taisiia Onofriichuk finishes European championship with bronze in ribbon routine – video

Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has concluded her performances at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, winning her fourth medal of the competition.

Details: Onofriichuk, 17, ranked third in the ribbon routine, trailing silver medallist Sumkin Meital Maayan by 0.050 points.

Final results of the European Championship ribbon routine:

Darja Varfolomeev (Germany) – 30.650 Sumkin Meital Maayan (Israel) – 29.550 Taisiia Onofriichuk (Ukraine) – 29.500

At this championship, the Ukrainian athlete also won a bronze medal in the hoop routine and a silver medal in the clubs event.

Background: Earlier, Onofriichuk claimed gold in the individual all-around at the European Championship.

