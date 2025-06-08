All Sections
Finland to raise defence spending by billions of euros amid Russian threat

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 8 June 2025, 17:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has announced plans to significantly increase the country’s defence budget in response to the persistent threat posed by Russia.

Source: Orpo in an interview with Yle, a Finnish public service media company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orpo stressed that Finland needs to strengthen its defence due to the constant danger coming from Russia.

Quote: "I am glad there is near-total agreement among all parties in Finland on this issue."

Read also: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

More details: The prime minister explained that the only sustainable way to fund this increase is through accelerating economic growth and boosting employment, though he admitted that doing so will not be easy.

Orpo recalled that the current defence spending plan runs until 2032, meaning that future governments will also have to find financing solutions.

The Finnish government intends to raise its defence budget to three per cent of GDP by 2029, which implies an annual increase of €1.5-2 billion. The funds will primarily be allocated to the land forces, eastern border protection and air defence systems.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

