Russian drones and artillery attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two – photo
Two people have been injured in a series of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast throughout the day. The Nikopol and Synelnykove districts have come under fire.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Russian forces used first-person view drones, heavy artillery and UAV-dropped munitions in the Nikopol district. Two men were injured in the city of Nikopol, one of whom is in a critical condition.
Quote: "Two men have been injured in the attacks on the district centre. Doctors assess the condition of one of them as critical."
More details: A house, six vehicles and an outbuilding have been damaged. Another building was destroyed by a fire.
The Russian attacks have also affected the Pokrovske and Mezhova hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Russian troops launched a drone attack and damaged a house of local residents in the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district.
Updated reports indicate that a facility was damaged in the Mezhova hromada as a result of a Russian strike on the night of 7-8 June.
Background: On 7 June, Russian forces killed one person in the Mezhova hromada, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!