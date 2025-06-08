Zelenskyy: 15 minutes with Trump at Vatican did more than Oval Office meeting

Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News. Photo: screenshot from a video by Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that a 15-minute one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican helped improve their relationship and "did more" than the controversial Oval Office meeting attended by many people.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News; a full video has been posted by the press service for the Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: Commenting on his Oval Office meeting with Trump, which ended in a public spat, Zelenskyy said the encounter had been "difficult" for him.

On the other hand, he described the brief exchange with Trump at the Vatican as "good and productive".

Quote: "I would like to believe that we have a normal professional relationship. I don’t have enough contact with President Trump to say what kind of personal relationship we have."

More details: Zelenskyy added that he would like more opportunities to engage with the US president.

Quote: "Time and opportunities are needed. Those 15 minutes at the Vatican one-on-one did more than a meeting in a big circle of people in the Oval Office."

Background:

Zelenskyy and Trump met at the Vatican on 26 April during the funeral of Pope Francis, attended by dozens of world leaders.

The Ukrainian President’s Office hopes to arrange another meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit on 15-17 June.

