Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring man

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 June 2025, 21:08
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, injuring man
A Shahed attack drone. Photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, smoke is visible in some areas and there are reports of a man injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 20:04, Fedorov reported explosions in the oblast, followed by air defence response to the attack.

The Air Force warned of attack UAVs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and a number of other oblasts.

Fedorov later reported that the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Quote: "The smoke visible in some areas of the city is the result of an enemy attack. Emergency services are heading to the scene to survey the area.

Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

Details: Fedorov specified that a 23-year-old man sustained injuries. He suffered moderate injuries and is in hospital.

Zaporizhzhia
