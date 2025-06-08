All Sections
Russian attacks injure six people in Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 June 2025, 22:18
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Six people have been injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on Sunday 8 June.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation reports that the Russians, likely using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, fired on the city of Kupiansk at around 15:00 on 8 June. A 75-year-old woman has been injured. Houses were damaged.

Russian forces conducted airstrikes on the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district at approximately 16:00. Office buildings, houses and retail kiosks were damaged. No casualties were reported.

In addition, a 19-year-old man has been injured in a Russian attack on the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district at around 16:50.

The enemy also attacked the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district at 17:30. A 66-year-old man has been injured and hospitalised. Residential areas were damaged."

Details: Earlier, the prosecutor's office reported that a Russian drone, the type of which is currently being established, had hit a retail kiosk in the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Chuhuiv district during the day on 8 June. Medical treatment was provided to two women aged 41 and 59 and a 76-year-old man.

