Office building damaged in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv

An office building has been damaged in the Russian attack on the Darnytskyi district in Kyiv on the night of 8-9 June.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Tkachenko reported that emergency services are working at the scene. "We are assessing the extent of the damage. The information is being confirmed," he wrote.

He warned that the attack is ongoing, Russian drones are approaching the capital and new ones are still entering the oblast. Tkachenko urged residents to stay in shelters.

Background: The movement of Russian attack UAVs was recorded in several Ukrainian oblasts on Sunday evening. Air defence was responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

