NATO secretary general and Turkish foreign minister discuss ending war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have discussed efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war during a phone call.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Turkish TV channel TRT Haber

Quote: "Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war were assessed during the conversation."

Details: Rutte and Fidan also discussed preparations for the NATO summit, which is scheduled for 24-25 June in The Hague.

Background: On May 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Fidan in Kyiv, who had previously visited Moscow. In Kyiv, Fidan shared the results of the talks in Russia.

