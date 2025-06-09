Almost 160 combat clashes on battlefield, a third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 159 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the Russians conducting 47 attacks on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 June

Details: On the Kharkiv front, no combat clashes were recorded.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna and towards Cherneshchyna, Torske and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Bila Hora, Predtechyne and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 19 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Dyliivka and Toretsk and towards Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's defence forces stopped 47 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove and Andriivka and towards the settlements of Myrne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Novopil and Vilne Pole and towards Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians tried to advance near the village of Malynivka four times.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled three Russian attacks towards the settlements of Novoandriivka and Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted two unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian defence positions.

On the Kursk front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 27 Russian assaults. In addition, the Russians conducted 13 airstrikes using 25 guided bombs and fired 215 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including four times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

