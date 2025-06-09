Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police

A residential building, an outbuilding and a car have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast’s Boryspil district as a result of a Russian nighttime attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast National Police on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, a house, a car and an outbuilding have been damaged in the Boryspil district. No casualties have been reported to the police so far."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack Photo: National Police

Details: Patrol officers, an investigative team and bomb disposal experts are currently working at the scene.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: National Police

Background: On the evening of Sunday 8 June and the night of 8-9 June, Russian strike UAVs and missiles were detected in a number of Ukrainian oblasts. Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The air-raid was in force for over six hours.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!