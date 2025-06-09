All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 June 2025, 08:46
Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police

A residential building, an outbuilding and a car have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast’s Boryspil district as a result of a Russian nighttime attack.

Source: Kyiv Oblast National Police on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, a house, a car and an outbuilding have been damaged in the Boryspil district. No casualties have been reported to the police so far."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: National Police

Details: Patrol officers, an investigative team and bomb disposal experts are currently working at the scene.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: National Police

Background: On the evening of Sunday 8 June and the night of 8-9 June, Russian strike UAVs and missiles were detected in a number of Ukrainian oblasts. Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The air-raid was in force for over six hours.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
Soloist of Odesa National Opera killed while on volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
Zelenskyy: We're very close to point when Russia can be forced to end this war
Russian retaliation for Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web yet to come, US officials say
Russian attacks kill 6 and injure 44 in Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian missile and drone attack damages houses in Kyiv Oblast
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts: no casualties, but houses, farm buildings and cars damaged – photos
Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 34, 115 homes damaged – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
09:50
Special Forces strike Savasleyka airfield in Russia, damaging two aircraft – Ukraine's General Staff
09:38
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
09:33
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
08:57
Explosions heard in Rivne after air-raid warning issued due to Russian MiG-31K take-off
08:46
Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos
08:36
Almost 160 combat clashes on battlefield, a third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:03
Person injured in Russian attack on Rivne Oblast
07:55
Russia loses 970 soldiers and 42 artillery systems over past day
07:29
Russian defence plant on fire after attack – videos
06:45
NATO secretary general and Turkish foreign minister discuss ending war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: