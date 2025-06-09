Overnight Russian attack damages house and car in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Monday, 9 June 2025, 08:46
A residential building, an outbuilding and a car have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast’s Boryspil district as a result of a Russian nighttime attack.
Source: Kyiv Oblast National Police on Telegram
Quote: "As of 08:30, a house, a car and an outbuilding have been damaged in the Boryspil district. No casualties have been reported to the police so far."
Details: Patrol officers, an investigative team and bomb disposal experts are currently working at the scene.
Background: On the evening of Sunday 8 June and the night of 8-9 June, Russian strike UAVs and missiles were detected in a number of Ukrainian oblasts. Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The air-raid was in force for over six hours.
