All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 9 June 2025, 11:14
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
Screenshot

Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, has acknowledged that the Alliance has something to learn from Ukraine, particularly its creativity in its approach to combat operations, as demonstrated by the Security Service’s Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) operation.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: Vandier called the Ukrainian operation a real Trojan horse. In his opinion, NATO armies should learn creativity from Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He said that the story of the Trojan horse had happened thousands of years ago and that today, that tactic was coming back to life thanks to technical and industrial creativity.

Vandier stressed that this operation showed how important it is to innovate and adapt in order to win, because modern warfare is changing at lightning speed.

The admiral added that it had been a really smart move and that they were entering a dynamic era when armies had to not only develop grand strategic plans but also constantly adapt them.

Background:

  • On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out Operation Spider’s Web to destroy Russian strategic aircraft. The targets of the operation were five airfields in Russia: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast, and Ukrainka in Amur Oblast.
  • The strike on the Belaya airbase, located about 4,400 km from the border with Ukraine, was the first Ukrainian attack on targets in Siberia during the Russo-Ukrainian war. The main weapons used were FPV drones, some of which were remotely launched from lorries that drove up to the airfields.
  • Germany says that Operation Spider Web could have damaged 10% of Russia's strategic aircraft.
  • US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields were a reason for Moscow to launch new large-scale attacks. However, it was previously reported that he privately expressed admiration for the operation.
  • The United States also believes that Moscow is still preparing a response to the Ukrainian operation. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
Soloist of Odesa National Opera killed while on volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
All News
NATO
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
NATO secretary general and Turkish foreign minister discuss ending war in Ukraine
Baltic states issue statement supporting EU and NATO membership for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:09
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and pressure on Russia
13:15
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
11:54
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia's residential area with guided bombs, injuring people and destroying houses – photo
11:41
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters
11:14
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
10:47
Large-scale Russian attack on 9 June: Ukraine's air defence downed 479 targets, including 4 Kinzhal missiles
09:50
Special Forces strike Savasleyka airfield in Russia, damaging two aircraft – Ukraine's General Staff
09:38
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
09:33
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
08:57
Explosions heard in Rivne after air-raid warning issued due to Russian MiG-31K take-off
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: