Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says

Pierre Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, has acknowledged that the Alliance has something to learn from Ukraine, particularly its creativity in its approach to combat operations, as demonstrated by the Security Service’s Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) operation.

Details: Vandier called the Ukrainian operation a real Trojan horse. In his opinion, NATO armies should learn creativity from Ukraine.

He said that the story of the Trojan horse had happened thousands of years ago and that today, that tactic was coming back to life thanks to technical and industrial creativity.

Vandier stressed that this operation showed how important it is to innovate and adapt in order to win, because modern warfare is changing at lightning speed.

The admiral added that it had been a really smart move and that they were entering a dynamic era when armies had to not only develop grand strategic plans but also constantly adapt them.

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out Operation Spider’s Web to destroy Russian strategic aircraft. The targets of the operation were five airfields in Russia: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast, and Ukrainka in Amur Oblast.

The strike on the Belaya airbase, located about 4,400 km from the border with Ukraine, was the first Ukrainian attack on targets in Siberia during the Russo-Ukrainian war. The main weapons used were FPV drones, some of which were remotely launched from lorries that drove up to the airfields.

Germany says that Operation Spider Web could have damaged 10% of Russia's strategic aircraft.

US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields were a reason for Moscow to launch new large-scale attacks. However, it was previously reported that he privately expressed admiration for the operation.

The United States also believes that Moscow is still preparing a response to the Ukrainian operation.

