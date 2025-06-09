NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to state in a speech in London on 9 June that the military alliance needs to increase its air and missile defence capabilities by 400%.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his speech at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday 9 June, Rutte will emphasise that NATO needs "a 400% increase in air and missile defence" to maintain effective deterrence and defence.

Advertisement:

He is expected to state that "Russia delivers terror from above", which makes it essential for NATO to strengthen the shield protecting its skies.

Rutte will also speak on the need for NATO armies of thousands more armoured vehicles and tanks, millions of artillery shells, and a doubling of enabling capabilities such as logistics, supplies, transport and medical support.

Background:

On the night of 8-9 June, Russia launched a record 499 aerial targets against Ukraine. Air defence forces reportedly destroyed 479 of them: 277 Shahed drones (183 of which were jammed or disappeared from radar), ten Kh-101 cruise missiles, four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and one Kh-35 cruise missile.

Polish fighter jets were scrambled in response to the large-scale Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian cities.

Earlier, the United States called for NATO countries to urgently move toward defence spending of at least 5% of GDP, citing Russia as "the greatest threat" in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Read also: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!