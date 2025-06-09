All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 June 2025, 11:41
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to state in a speech in London on 9 June that the military alliance needs to increase its air and missile defence capabilities by 400%.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In his speech at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday 9 June, Rutte will emphasise that NATO needs "a 400% increase in air and missile defence" to maintain effective deterrence and defence.

Advertisement:

He is expected to state that "Russia delivers terror from above", which makes it essential for NATO to strengthen the shield protecting its skies.

Rutte will also speak on the need for NATO armies of  thousands more armoured vehicles and tanks, millions of artillery shells, and a doubling of enabling capabilities such as logistics, supplies, transport and medical support.

Background:

  • On the night of 8-9 June, Russia launched a record 499 aerial targets against Ukraine. Air defence forces reportedly destroyed 479 of them: 277 Shahed drones (183 of which were jammed or disappeared from radar), ten Kh-101 cruise missiles, four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles and one Kh-35 cruise missile.
  • Polish fighter jets were scrambled in response to the large-scale Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian cities.
  • Earlier, the United States called for NATO countries to urgently move toward defence spending of at least 5% of GDP, citing Russia as "the greatest threat" in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Read also: No promises, just funding: NATO Hague summit to approve new ways to support Ukraine in fight

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATOair defencewar
Advertisement:
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
Soloist of Odesa National Opera killed while on volunteer mission in Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy: We must heed air-raid warnings in coming days
All News
NATO
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
NATO secretary general and Turkish foreign minister discuss ending war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
14:09
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss frontline situation and pressure on Russia
13:15
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
11:54
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia's residential area with guided bombs, injuring people and destroying houses – photo
11:41
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, say Reuters
11:14
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
10:47
Large-scale Russian attack on 9 June: Ukraine's air defence downed 479 targets, including 4 Kinzhal missiles
09:50
Special Forces strike Savasleyka airfield in Russia, damaging two aircraft – Ukraine's General Staff
09:38
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
09:33
Estonian president: Ukraine will become NATO member in long term
08:57
Explosions heard in Rivne after air-raid warning issued due to Russian MiG-31K take-off
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: