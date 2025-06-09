All Sections
Russians hit Zaporizhzhia's residential area with guided bombs, injuring people and destroying houses – photo

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 9 June 2025, 11:54
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck one of the residential areas in the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs, destroying at least seven houses, damaging dozens more, and causing problems with gas supply. Two women are known to have been injured.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians struck one of the districts with guided bombs. At least seven houses have been destroyed and dozens damaged. The gas supply pipe has been damaged."

Details: Fedorov noted that two women are known to have been injured.

 
Rescue worker
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Emergency services are examining the scene of the strike.

