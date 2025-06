The monument at the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone attacked the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 9 June, injuring two local men aged 40 and 43.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The administration reported that the men suffered blast injuries, contusion and brain trauma.

They were taken to hospital.

